Kyrgyzstan announces final result of presidential polls

By Nazir Aliyev Tayfur

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan (AA) – Kyrgyzstan’s Central Election Commission on Wednesday announced the final results of the presidential election and referendum.

Voters went to the polls on Jan. 10 to choose a new president and decide on constitutional changes in the form of government.

According to the commission, more than 1.3 million out of over 3.5 million registered voters cast their ballots.

The voter participation rate in the election was put at 39.16%.

Former Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov was elected president with 79.20% of votes cast, followed by Adahan Madumarov with 6.79%.

The voter participation rate in the referendum held simultaneously with the presidential election was 39.12%.

Some 81.49% of the voters said "yes" to the presidential system while 10.91% voted for the parliamentary system and 4.47% voted against both systems.

President-elected Japarov is expected to take office in the next week.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan