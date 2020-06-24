Kyrgyzstan's president goes into quarantine

By Nazir Aliyev Tayfur

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan (AA) – Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on Wednesday went into quarantine after cases of the coronavirus were detected in his accompanying delegation during his trip to Russia.

Jeenbekov and his delegation were tested for the coronavirus after they returned from Russia, according to a statement by the presidential press office.

The president’s test result has yet to come, and he will remain in quarantine, the statement added.

Daniar Sadikov, a foreign policy official, and a guard were members of the delegation who tested positive for the coronavirus.

All the members of the delegation will remain in quarantine for 14 days, the statement noted.

Jeenbekov had arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to attend the ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s World War II victory over Nazi Germany.

After receiving news that two members of his delegation tested positive for the virus, the president decided not to attend the ceremony.

Before his return to Kyrgyzstan, Jeenbekov spoke with Russian president Vladimir Putin over the phone, and expressed his regrets about not being able to attend the ceremony.