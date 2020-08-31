LA Clippers advance to NBA playoff semifinals

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Los Angeles Clippers qualified for the 2020 NBA playoff semifinals, eliminating Dallas Mavericks 4-2 in the first round on Sunday.

The Clippers won the Game 6 by 111-97 as small forward Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points, and took 14 rebounds to be the key player for the winning side.

Ivica Zubac had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers.

The Mavericks' Slovenian star, Luka Doncic, produced 38 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists.

The LA-based team will either face Denver Nuggets or Utah Jazz in the Western Conference semifinals.

– Nuggets tie series 3-3

The Nuggets-Jazz series tied 3-3 because of Jamal Murray's heroic performance.

Point guard Murray scored 50 points for Denver as the Nuggets beat Jazz 119-107.

Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell had 44 points.

The winner of the last game (the 7th match) will be in the semifinals.

– Results

Los Angeles Clippers – Dallas Mavericks: 111-97 (Clippers won series 4-2)

Utah Jazz – Denver Nuggets: 107-119 (series tied 3-3)

Toronto Raptors – Boston Celtics: 94-112 (Celtics lead semifinals 1-0)