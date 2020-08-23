Lakers beat Blazers 116-108, lead playoff series 2-1

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers with a score of 116-108 to take a 2-1 lead in game three.

LA Lakers' superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis made a double-double at the AdventHealth Arena.

James scored 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, while Davis produced 29 points, 11 rebounds and another eight assists.

Also, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope helped his team with 13 points.

On the losing side, the Trail Blazers' Lillard scored 34 points, five rebounds and seven assists as CJ McCollum played with 28 points and eight rebounds.

– Bucks defeat Magic 121-107

Playing at HP Field House, Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 121-107 to get a 2-1 lead in the playoffs.

Bucks' "Greek Freak" Giannis Antetokounmpo made a double-double with 35 points and 11 rebounds in game three.

Khris Middleton played with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Brook Lopez helped his team with 16 points.

For the Magic, D. J. Augustin produced 24 points as Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross played with 20 points each.

– Results

Los Angeles Lakers-Portland Trail Blazers: 116-108 (2-1)

Milwaukee Bucks-Orlando Magic: 121-107 (2-1)

Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder: 107-119 (2-1)

Indiana Pacers-Miami Heat: 115-124 (0-3)