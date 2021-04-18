Lakers beat Jazz 127-115 without LeBron, Davis

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – The Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday beat the Utah Jazz in an overtime game 127-115 at the Staples Center without superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

German point guard Dennis Schroder scored the game-tying basket in the final seconds and finished with 25 points as he filled in for James and Davis who both missed the game because of injuries.

Andre Drummond and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also played big in the victory, scoring 27 and 25, respectively.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 27 points while Turkish forward Ersan Ilyasova contributed to the losing effort with a season-high 20 points, including five consecutive three-pointers.

Laker nation was not the only one suffering injuries. The Jazz were without starters, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert.