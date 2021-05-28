Lakers beat Suns 109-95 for 2-1 series lead

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The Los Angeles Lakers took a 2-1 lead into Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns with a 109-95 win late Thursday in the Western Conference playoffs' first round series.

Anthony Davis posted a double-double with 34 points and 11 rebounds, LeBron James added 21 points and nine assists to lead the Lakers to victory.

Dennis Schroder dropped 20 points for the reigning NBA champions.

Deandre Ayton finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds while Devin Booker had 19 points for the Suns.

Game 4 will be played in Los Angeles on Sunday.

– Bucks 1 win away from moving to Eastern Conference semifinals

The Milwaukee Bucks had a comfortable victory over the Miami Heat to take a 3-0 lead in the first round of Eastern Conference playoffs.

Khris Middleton had 22 points, Jrue Holiday played with 19 points and 12 assists to help the Bucks beat the Heat 113-84.

Giannis Antetokounmpo played with 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Bucks.

For the losing side, Jimmy Butler added 19 points, Bam Adebayo dropped 17 and Nemanja Bjelica came off the bench to score 14 points.

The Bucks will reach the Eastern Conference semifinals if they beat the Heat in Miami on Saturday.

*Results:

Eastern Conference:

(6) Miami Heat – (3) Milwaukee Bucks : 84-113 (Bucks lead series 3-0)

Western Conference:

(7) Los Angeles Lakers – (2) Phoenix Suns: 109-95 (Lakers lead series 2-1)

(6) Portland Trail Blazers – (3) Denver Nuggets: 115-120 (Nuggets lead series 2-1)

*First team home team