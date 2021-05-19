Lampard, Bergkamp inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard and ex-Arsenal forward Dennis Bergkamp entered the English Premier League Hall of Fame, it said on Wednesday.

"Frank Lampard is the latest former player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame," the English Premier League said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the Premier League honored Bergkamp as the former Dutch player was also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

So Lampard and Bergkamp joined Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona and Roy Keane as the 2021 Hall of Fame inductees.

Bergkamp and former French star Henry – one of the biggest forwards – were teammates at Arsenal.

Lampard had 609 appearances to score 177 Premier League goals. The former England midfielder spent most of his career with Chelsea but also played for the other English clubs West Ham United and Manchester City.

The 42-year-old won three Premier League titles with Chelsea in 2005, 2006 and 2010.

Bergkamp, 52, played for Arsenal until he retired from the game (1995-2006).

The former Netherlands forward scored 87 goals in 315 matches for the Gunners.

Bergkamp was a three-time English champion with Arsenal in 1998, 2002 and 2004.

The Premier League Hall of Fame is the most prestigious individual award given to players to honor their records and performances on the pitch, as well as their contribution to the Premier League, since 1992.

Players must have been retired as of Aug. 1, 2020, to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.