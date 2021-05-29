Landmine blast kills 4 university teachers, students in Afghanistan

By Shadi Khan Saif

KABUL, Afghanistan (AA) – A landmine blast in northern Afghanistan killed at least four people, including professors and students, and injured 11 more of the local al-Biruni University, according to officials.

"The landmine exploded in the Rabat area of the 7th district of Charikar city while a mini-bus carrying professors from al-Biruni University in Kapisa province was passing by. Unfortunately, four people were martyred and 11 others were injured in this incident. The martyrs and the wounded are students and professors," tweeted Tariq Arian, the Interior Ministry spokesman.

"This criminal act is not justifiable," he added.

Mohammad Fareed, the driver of the bus carrying the teachers, told Anadolu Agency that there were about 18 people in the mini-bus, including university teachers.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast in the Bagram district of the Parwan province next to the capital Kabul.

The deadly violence returned to Afghanistan following a three-day truce for the Muslim holy festival of Eid al-Fitr earlier this month after US President Joe Biden's announcement that American troops will leave Afghanistan by Sept. 11.