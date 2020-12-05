Landmine planted by YPG/PKK kills civilian in N. Syria

By Mohamad Misto and Ethem Emre Ozcan

AYN AL-ARAB, Syria/ANKARA (AA) – A landmine explosion Friday killed a civilian in northern Syria.

The landmine planted by YPG/PKK terrorists in a village in Ayn al-Arab district, detonated Nov. 13 when a farmer was reportedly working in the field, according to sources.

Sheikh Nabi Hamo Bozi was critically injured by the explosion and died Friday.

Eight civilians, including children, were killed and 10 were injured in March and April because of landmine explosions in the district.

The YPG/PKK terror group took control of Ayn al-Arab, east of the Euphrates River, in January 2015, with the support of the US under the pretext of fighting the Daesh/ISIS terror group.

Despite a deal by Turkey and Russia in 2019, which forces the terror group to withdraw from the region, YPG/PKK terrorists continue to occupy Ayn al-Arab.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz