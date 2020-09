By Mahmut Atanur

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – At least two people were killed early Thursday in Indonesia’s West Java province in a landslide caused by heavy rains.

According to the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), the two were killed as a result of a house being swept away by the landslide.

Search and rescue efforts are continuing in the region, it added.

In Indonesia, which has a tropical climate, floods and landslides frequently occur due to heavy rains.