By Fuat Kabakci

ANKARA (AA) – At least six people were killed in landslides caused by heavy rains in China's southwest, local media reported on Friday.

Heavy rains in the Kaizhou district of Chongqing municipality led to landslides that killed six people, according to Xinhua news.

During the summer, torrential rains cause floods and landslides in the southern China.

* Writing by Burak Bir