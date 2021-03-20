Late goal gives Caykur Rizespor win in 7-goal thriller

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Caykur Rizespor scored a goal in stoppage time to win a seven-goal thriller against Galatasaray on Friday in the Turkish Super Lig game.

Braian Samudio broke the deadlock with an early goal in the second minute for Caykur Rizespor .

American right-back DeAndre Yedlin leveled the match in minute 14 at Istanbul's Turk Telekom stadium.

Galatasaray midfielder Emre Akbaba took a long-range shot for his team's second goal in minute 31 before Brazilian midfielder Fernando Boldrin brought the visiting side level in the 41st minute.

C.Rizespor took the lead after the break in minute 54 when Czech forward Milan Skoda converted a penalty shot.

Trailing from the 74th minute, Tunisian defender Yassine Meriah's own goal leveled the score.

Fernando Andrade scored the winning goal in stoppage time for the 4-3 win in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, Yedlin was shown a red card for arguing with the referee in minute 79.

C.Rizespor jumped to 12th place with 34 points and Galatasaray remained in second with 61 points.

– Super Lig fixtures & results:

Friday:

Fatih Karagumruk – Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 3-0

Galatasaray – Caykur Rizespor: 3-4

Saturday:

Genclerbirligi – Kasimpasa

Goztepe – Demir Grup Sivasspor

Yeni Malatyaspor – Gaziantep

Trabzonspor – MKE Ankaragucu

Sunday:

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor – Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor – Aytemiz Alanyaspor

Yukatel Denizlispor – Medipol Basaksehir

Besiktas – Fenerbahce