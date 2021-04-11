Latest coronavirus developments in Arab countries

By Yosra Ouanes and Zeynep Tufekci Gulay

TRIPOLI, Libya (AA) – Prime Minister of the National Unity Government Abdul Hamid Dbeibah announced late Saturday that vaccination for the coronavirus had begun in the country.

Dbeibah said it was not easy to get the vaccine to Libya but officials held talks with several heads of state and governments.

He and his family were the first to receive a jab of the vaccine.

The Director of the National Center for combating diseases also said the priority is for health workers, the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

According to the latest data, the death toll from the virus increased to 2,807 in Libya, and the case tally is at 166,888.

– Tunisia

The Tunisian Health Ministry said 1,460 new cases were identified, bringing the number of cases to 270,029.

In the last 24 hours, 56 people died from the virus, raising the death toll to 9,235.

Also, at least 224,397 people have recovered in Tunisia.

*Writing by Merve Berker