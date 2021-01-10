Latin America reports more COVID-19 deaths, infections

By Sinan Dogan and Muhammed Emin Canik

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – Countries across Latin America reported new COVID-19 infections and fatalities late Saturday, according to official data.

– Brazil

Over the past day, a total of 1,171 people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in Brazil, bringing the tally to 202,631, according to Health Ministry data.

The number of infections rose to over 8.75 million, with 62,290 new cases in the country.

Sao Paulo stands out as the region most affected by the outbreak, with over 1.54 million cases and 48,298 deaths.

There have been over 7.14 million recoveries in Brazil, the country with the highest population in South America and the largest number of cases after the US and India.

-Mexico

Mexican Health Ministry data showed that 1,135 people died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 133,204. A total of 16,105 new cases pushed the total number of infections to over 1.52 million.

Over 1.14 million people have recovered so far, according to ministry data.

– Argentina

A total of 144 more people lost their lives over the past day in Argentina, bringing the death toll to 44,417, showed Health Ministry data.

More than 11,000 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the country’s tally to over 1.71 million.

Argentina, with a population of some 45 million people, has reported over 1.5 million recoveries to date.

– Colombia

Colombia’s Health Ministry reported a total of 353 new fatalities over the past day, bringing the country’s virus death toll to 45,784.

The total number of cases reached over 1.77 million, with 15,795 new infections in the country, while the number of recoveries stood at over 1.6 million.

– Peru

Peru’s Health Ministry registered 68 new COVID-19 fatalities, and 2,049 new infections over the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases rose to 1.32 million, while the death toll hit 38,213 and recoveries stood at 968,355.

– Chile

Over the past day, Chile reported 63 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 17,037, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The number of infections reached 637,742 with 4,361 additions. Nearly 600,000 recoveries have been registered to date.

*Writing by Sena Guler