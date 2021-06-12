Latin America reports more COVID-19 infections, deaths

By Sinan Dogan and Muhammed Emin Canik

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – Countries across Latin America reported new COVID-19 infections and fatalities on late Friday, according to official data.

– Brazil

A total of 2,216 people lost their lives to the coronavirus in Brazil over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 484,235, according to figures from the country's Health Ministry.

With 85,149 new cases registered nationwide, the number of infections rose to over 17.29 million, the third-highest in the world after the US and India.

Sao Paulo stands as the region most affected by the outbreak, with a total of 3.4 million cases and 117,344 deaths.

There have been over 15.7 million recoveries in Brazil, the most populous South American nation.

– Mexico

Mexican Health Ministry data showed that 243 people died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 229,823. A total of 3,282 new cases pushed the total number of infections to over 2.44 million.

Over 1.9 million people have recovered so far, according to the data.

– Argentina

In Argentina, 689 more people lost their lives over the past day to the virus, bringing the death toll to 84,628, according to the Health Ministry.

Some 26,934 more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the country's tally to over 4.9 million. Argentina, with a population of some 45 million, has reported over 3.6 million recoveries to date.

– Colombia

Colombia's Health Ministry reported a total of 569 new fatalities over the past day, taking the country's virus death toll to 94,615.

The total number of cases reached over 3.6 million, with 29,570 new infections in the country, while the number of recoveries stood at over 3.4 million.

– Peru

Peru's Health Ministry registered 168 new COVID-19 fatalities, and 1,573 new infections over the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases rose to 1.9 million, while the death toll hit 118,100 and recoveries over 1.9 million.

– Chile

Over the past day, Chile reported 133 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 30,472, according to the country’s Health Ministry. The number of infections rose by 7,972, exceeding 1.4 million, with total recoveries just shy of this figure.

– Ecuador

Ecuador reported 1,098 more infections over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 437,121. The death toll in the country has reached 20,997, with 48 additions over the past day, the Health Ministry said, adding that the total number of recoveries has risen to 398,645.

– Paraguay

According to data from Paraguay's Health Ministry, a total of 149 people died due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 10,561.

The country reported 2,698 new coronavirus cases, raising total infections to 387,687, while recoveries reached 319,572.

– Uruguay

Uruguay's Health Ministry registered a total of 45 deaths due to the virus over the past day, raising the death toll to 4,906.

The country reported 3,484 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 333,484, according to the official data.

– Guatemala

According to local media in Guatemala, the country reported 28 coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 8,416.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country increased by 1,861 to reache269,808.

A total of 244,416 people have recovered from the virus.

– Honduras

Local media in Honduras reported 32 coronavirus-related deaths in the country, bringing the death toll to 6,599.

A total of 1,400 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country, taking the tally to 245,695. A total of 87,864 people have recovered from the virus.

