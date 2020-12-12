Latin America's virus death toll rises by over 1,800

By Muhammed Emin Canik and Sinan Dogan

BUENOS AIRES (AA) – The coronavirus tally has kept rising in Latin America, with the countries reporting over 1,800 more fatalities and 84,000 new cases.

– Brazil

A total of 672 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 180,437, according to the latest update by the Brazilian Health Ministry.

The country also reported 54,428 new virus cases, raising the overall count to 6.83 million.

Sao Paulo stands out as the region most affected by the outbreak with over 1.32 million cases and 43,802 deaths.

The country reported 5.95 million recoveries overall.

– Mexico

Mexico's COVID-19 case tally surged by 12,253, with 693 fatalities added to the death toll over the past day.

It has recorded some 1.22 million cases, 113,000 deaths and 904,000 recoveries so far.

– Argentina

A total of 7,112 fresh COVID-19 cases have raised Argentina’s overall count to 1.48 million, according to the Health Ministry.

The nationwide death toll rose to 40,606 as 178 patients died over the past day. Some 1.32 million more recoveries were also reported.

– Colombia

Colombia registered 7,879 new cases and 185 fatalities over the last 24 hours, raising the overall count to 1.4 million, including 38,669 deaths.

Recoveries reached 1.3 million, according to the Health Ministry.

– Peru

Peru registered 1,832 new cases and 45 fatalities over the past day, raising the total count to 980,943, including 36,544 deaths.

Recoveries grew to 916,249, according to the Health Ministry.

– Guatemala

Guatemala reported 755 more infections over the last 24 hours, raising its total to 128,541.

Thirty-one people died over the past day, raising the death toll to 4,376, while recoveries rose to 117,013, the Health Ministry said.