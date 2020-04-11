Latin stars pass time on social media during quarantine

By Laura Gamba

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – Singers, actors and athletes have been confined to their houses like millions around the world.

Home concerts, training sessions, videos encouraging people to join social causes are some of the highlights of celebrities during social distancing.

As part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Hispanic singers started live streaming home concerts.

Artists such as Alejandro Sanz, J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Gloria Estefan, Reik, Carlos Vives, Jesse and Joy, Juanes and Paulina Rubio started offering concerts from home.

Stars like Shakira are taking the opportunity to expand their knowledge of new topics.

The Colombian singer, who is one of more than 47 million in Spain under quarantine, posted a video on social media taking an ancient philosophy class online.

She has not given up her usual political activism. She received backlash online after asking governments to allow parents to go for walks with their children during the quarantine.

“If dogs are allowed to go for walks, and adults are allowed to go to the shops, we must find a solution to allow children these same rights, children need sunshine and fresh air for their mental and physical health,” she said on Twitter.

Footall stars have also been training at home, donating money and resources and using social media as platforms to show appreciation for health care workers.

Under the unusual circumstance the world is under, footballers have had no choice but to train from home.

Colombian Falcao Garcia, who plays for Galatasaray in Turkey, promoted a challenge encouraging people to stay active while at home during the pandemic doing as many sit-ups as possible in 45 seconds.

Dealing with the pandemic requires resources that exceed the capacities of numerous nations, so footballers in the region have donated to their countries to help in the global fight against COVID-19.

Barcelona’s captain Lionel Messi donated around €1 million to clinics in Spain and Argentina. Colombian James Rodriguez delivered health care equipment to hospitals.

Brazil star Neymar uploaded a video to social media thanking health workers for efforts to combat the virus.

But the ever controversial figure made the limelight as he flew to Brazil before France went into lockdown.

Although Paris Saint-Germain players were encouraged to remain at home to limit the effect of the pandemic, following his return to Brazil, Neymar posted pictures on Instagram which showed him playing foot-volleyball with a group of friends. Neymar said those in the photos traveled with him from Paris in a private jet and were spending the quarantine with him.

Actors have also pitched in with money and involved themselves in supporting social causes.

Modern Family Colombian co-star Sofia Vergara took to social media to invite followers to make donations for families in Colombia who live off informality.

She also shared her gratitude toward doctors, nurses, health care workers, and first responders.

But the quarantine also brings laughter and fun. In the absence of hair salons and barber shops Vergara showed off the "perfect" trim she gave to her niece, Claudia.