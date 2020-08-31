Lazio extend Italian forward Immobile's deal

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Italian forward Ciro Immobile pledged his future to Lazio, sealing a multi-year contract on Monday.

Italian football club's Communications Director Stefano De Martino told Lazio Style Channel that Immobile, 30 extended his deal until 2025.

Immobile joined Lazio in 2016.

He was the Italian Serie A's top scorer in the 2019-20 season, producing 36 goals.

Immobile won the 2019 Italian Cup with Lazio.

He previously played for Italy's Torino, Juventus and Genoa, German team Borussia Dortmund and Spanish club Sevilla.