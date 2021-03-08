Leaders at EU Parliament call for gender equality

By Agnes Szucs

BRUSSELS (AA) – Women world leaders addressing the European Parliament on Monday called for equal opportunities for women and stronger efforts against domestic violence.

Speaking to a session dedicated to March 8, International Women’s Day, European Council President Ursula von der Leyen, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern paid tribute to women facing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our world does not yet work for women, as it should,” said Harris in a video message. “COVID-19 has threatened the health, the economic security, and the physical security of women everywhere. The pandemic has overloaded healthcare systems, making it even harder for women to access the care they need.”

Besides praising the efforts of female healthcare workers, entrepreneurs, and homeschooling mothers, the leaders condemned the rise of domestic violence during lockdowns.

“It doesn't matter how many women are in leadership, as long as we have women overrepresented in job loss and low-paid work and domestic violence statistics. In my mind, that is a true measure of whether we have made progress, and whether we have equality,” Ardern told EU lawmakers via video link.

The European Commission head also addressed the pay gap in her speech.

“I want Europe to finally become a continent of equal opportunities for men and women,” Von der Leyen said, explaining that the European Commission proposed a new act last week to ensure equal pay by making employers transparent about salaries.

All the three leaders stressed the importance of being unified in the fight against COVID-19 and in achieving gender equality as well.

“If we build a world that works for women, our nations will all be safer, stronger, and more prosperous. This International Women's Day, let us be determined in this effort. Let us be united in this effort,” Harris urged.