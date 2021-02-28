Leaders Inter ease past Genoa 3-0 in Italian Serie A

By Baris Seckin

ROME (AA) – Inter Milan won against Genoa 3-0 on Sunday to extend their lead in the Italian Serie A division.

One of the favorites for the Italian title, Inter made a flying start to the match in Milan's Giuseppe Meazza Stadium as Belgian star Romelu Lukaku scored the opening goal in the first minute of the game.

Inter's Matteo Darmian doubled the lead in the 69th minute.

In the minute 77, Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez's header sealed a 3-0 win over Genoa. The goal was valid after being checked on the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.

Inter extended their winning streak to five matches and carried on their lead in the Serie A.

Inter have 56 points in 24 matches.

Archrivals AC Milan are in the second spot with 49 points.

The defending Italian champions Juventus are in the third position with 46 points.