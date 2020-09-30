Lebanon, Bahrain record new virus-related fatalities

By Mohammed Yahya Ahmad Mohammed and Mehmet Nuri Ucar

ISTANBUL (AA) – Health authorities in Lebanon and Bahrain confirmed additional deaths Tuesday from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said 10 fatalities and 1,105 infections were registered, taking the country’s nationwide tally to 38,363 cases, including 361 deaths.

In Bahrain, the Health Ministry registered one death, 485 fresh cases and 662 recoveries.

The Gulf country's count surged to 69,849 confirmed infections, including 246 deaths and 62,887 recoveries.

COVID-19 has claimed over 1 million lives in 188 countries and regions since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December.

The US, India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 33.5 million cases have been reported with nearly 23.24 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar