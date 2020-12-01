Lebanon decries Iranian scientist's killing

By Hasan Darweesh

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AA) – Lebanon on Monday condemned the assassination last week of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

In a statement, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry urged all parties to exercise "self-restraint to avoid slipping towards the worst scenario in the region."

The ministry added that "such crimes are rejected and condemned by international law and conventions."

On Saturday, the Lebanese Hezbollah group, which enjoys close ties with Iran, strongly condemned the assassination of Fakhrizadeh and stressed that Iran reserves the right to retaliate.

Fakhrizadeh was killed by unidentified gunmen on the outskirts of the capital Tehran on Friday.

Most Iranian officials hold Israel responsible for the killing, vowing a fierce response.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara