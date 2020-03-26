Lebanon to impose partial curfew over coronavirus

By Mahmut Geldi

BEIRUT (AA) – Lebanon will impose a partial curfew as of Thursday as part of efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus, an official said Thursday.

Lebanese Information Minister Menal Abdussamed said authorities have decided to impose a curfew from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. and are urging residents to cooperate.

Lebanon Thursday reported 35 new cases of the virus also known as COVID-19, bringing the number to 368.

Six patients died, while 20 recovered, its Health Ministry said in a statement.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus has spread to at least 175 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 510,000 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll nearly 23,000 and nearly 121,000 recoveries.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms before making a recovery.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz