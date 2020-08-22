Lebanon, Tunisia, Jordan report new COVID-19 cases

By Ahmed Tilbe

ISTANBUL (AA) – Health authorities in two Arab nations confirmed more fatalities from the coronavirus as the region continues to battle the pandemic.

– Lebanon

Three fatalities and 628 new cases were reported.

The death toll hit 116 and the number of cases stand at 11,580, including 3,204 recoveries.

-Tunisia

One new death and 64 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to health officials.

The death toll stands at 64 and the number of cases reached 2,607 while 1,420 patients have recovered.

Tunisia also imposed curfews in two southern towns Friday from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. for one week to stem the spread of COVID-19

– Jordan

No new deaths were reported, but there are 34 new infections, health officials said.

To date, 11 people have died from COVID-19, with 1,532 infected with 1,262 recoveries.

– Worldwide

Since originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has claimed more than 797,900 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 22.8 million cases have been reported worldwide, while an excess of 14.6 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan