Lebanon urges UN to stop Israeli airspace violations

By Hacer Baser

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AA) – Lebanon’s Defense Ministry on Thursday called on the UN to act urgently to end Israeli warplanes' violations of the country's airspace.

In a statement, Defense Minister Zeina Akar said that daily violations of Israeli warplanes continued and urged the UN to stop them.

The Lebanese army occasionally announces that Israeli war and reconnaissance planes violate its airspace and that Israeli boats violate its territorial waters, but since the beginning of the week, Israeli aircraft have flown almost daily in Lebanese airspace.