Lebanon's coronavirus cases rise to 93

By Riya Shrouti



BEIRUT (AA) – The total number of coronavirus cases in Lebanon has risen to 93, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Saturday.



In a statement, the ministry called on citizens to "adhere to the strict measures issued by the official references and to stay at home except when absolutely necessary".



The country has reported three deaths from the virus so far.



After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 123 countries and territories.



The global death toll is now over 5,400, with more than 142,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization, which declared the outbreak a “pandemic".



*Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara

