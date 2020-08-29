Leeds smash transfer record for Spanish forward Rodrigo

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Leeds United have signed Spanish forward Rodrigo Moreno Machado for a club record transfer fee, the newly promoted Premier League side announced on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has signed a four-year deal to move to England from La Liga side Valencia.

“I’m really happy and very excited to join the club, this is an important season for all of us, coming back to the Premier League,” Rodrigo said.

“I wanted this new challenge with Leeds, a historic club … Marcelo Bielsa is one of the best coaches in football at this moment, he has done important things at different clubs and I’m excited to learn from him.”

Rodrigo, who can play as a winger or striker, racked up 59 goals in 220 appearances for Valencia, helping the team to the Copa del Rey title in 2018-19.

Though born in Brazil, the forward opted to represent Spain at the national level and has scored eight times in 22 games since his debut in 2014.