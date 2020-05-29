Leicester City manager admits he contracted coronavirus

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The manager of Leicester City tested positive for coronavirus this March before making a successful recovery, said local press reports.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leicester on Friday, Brendan Rodgers, 47, said the virus had made it hard for him to both breathe and walk.

"I could hardly walk, and it reminded me of walking up Mt. Kilimanjaro," said the manager of the English Premier League club.

"For three weeks I had no smell or taste. I had no strength, and a week after, my wife was the same. We were tested and both of us were detected with the virus."

The English Premier League is set to restart with two games – Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United and Manchester City vs. Arsenal – on June 17 in stadiums without fans.