Leicester City secure 3-1 comeback win over Liverpool

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Leicester City beat Liverpool 3-1 in the Premier League match on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah gave a 1-0 lead to Liverpool in the 67th minute after the first half ended goalless.

But, the home side responded quickly with James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, and Harvey Barnes helping Leicester City make a 3-1 comeback win at King Power.

Turkish center-back Ozan Kabak made his Liverpool debut against Leicester City after joining the Reds from German side Schalke 04 on loan in the winter transfer window.

Leicester moved to second spot with 46 points as Liverpool suffered their third consecutive defeat, sitting in fourth spot six points behind Leicester.