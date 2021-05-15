Leicester City win FA Cup for 1st time

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Leicester City won the FA Cup on Saturday for the first time in club history.

The Foxes added the 2021 FA Cup to their trophy cabinet with a 1-0 victory against Chelsea in the final at Wembley Stadium, London.

Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans scored the winning goal in the 63rd minute to secure the victory.

A Leicester City regular, Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu played 90 minutes in the final.

The Foxes, established in 1884, became victors in English football's three major trophies; 2016 English Premier League, 2021 FA Cup and English Football League (EFL) Cups in 1964, 1997 and 2000.