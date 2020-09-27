Leicester tear Man City apart in Premier League

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Leicester City whipped Manchester City 5-2 on Sunday in an English Premier League match.

The home team, Man City, scored the opening goal in the fourth minute as Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez fired the ball into the top corner of Leicester’s net at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Leicester were awarded a penalty kick in the 36th minute as English forward Jamie Vardy was fouled in the Man City area.

Vardy scored a flawless penalty to equalize.

In the second half, the Foxes made it 3-1 with consecutive goals by Vardy, including another penalty kick.

In the 77th minute, Leicester forward James Maddison's missile from outside the box went into Man City’s net, putting the visitors 4-1 ahead.

Seven minutes later, Man City defender Nathan Ake's header beat Leicester’s goalkeeper, making it 2-4.

Near the end of the match, Maddison was brought down in the penalty area and Leicester were awarded another penalty kick.

Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans converted the penalty successfully to bring the 5-2 win to Leicester City.

Vardy was the key player for the victory, scoring three goals.

Leicester City's Turkish central defender Caglar Soyuncu played 90 minutes.

The Foxes are now leading the Premier League with 9 points, winning all three of their matches.

Manchester City has 3 points and sits in 13th spot in the standings.