Liberia, World Bank sign $157M financing agreement

By Adam abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – The government of Liberia and the World Bank have signed financing agreements totaling $157 million as part of efforts to boost economic activity in the country.

"The World Bank has been on the side of the country in good and difficult times, supporting the government for Liberia's development," Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr. said in a statement, according to local media reports Tuesday.

He noted that the money will help the country develop its economy.

Tweah Jr. said $117 million will be used for a highway development project and the remaining $40 million for the Second Inclusive Growth Development Policy Operation.