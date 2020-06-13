Libya: 2 civilians killed by mines in Tripoli

By Enes Canli

MISRATA, Libya (AA) – Mines planted by militants of warlord Khalifa Haftar claimed the lives of two civilians in a civilian settlement in Tripoli, Libya.

The civilians died from mines planted in the southern part of the capital, according to a statement by the Volcano Of Rage Operation led by the army.

Authorities reported mines and improvised explosive devices in civilian settlements have claimed 29 lives and wounded 40 others.

In line with a request by the government, Turkish Armed Forces recently began to clear mines planted by Haftar’s militants prior to their withdrawal to ensure the safe return of residents to their homes.

The internationally recognized government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

The government launched Operation Peace Storm in March to counter attacks on the capital and recently regained strategic locations, including Al-Watiya airbase and Tarhuna.

The army inflicted heavy blows to the renegade commander and liberated Tripoli and Tarhuna from his militants.