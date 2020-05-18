Libya: Airstrikes target militia escaping key base

By Aydogan Kalabalik

TRIPOLI, Libya (AA) – Libyan aerial elements struck forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar after they fled a key military airbase retaken by the government, local reports said Monday.

Two military vehicles driven by members of Haftar’s militia, which had escaped Al-Watiya airbase, were reportedly struck near the 53rd military camp in the Tiji region located near Libya’s border with Tunisia.

In addition, a Russian-made Krasukha electronic warfare system was heavily damaged and became unserviceable.

The moment capturing the airstrike on the system was shared on social media, but the Libyan army has not yet shared any data on the whereabouts of the airstrike.

The Libyan army announced Monday that it had regained control over the strategically important Al-Watiya airbase, which had been under Haftar’s control for about six years and was used for multiple operations.

The government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence. It launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led political deal.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas