Libya: Civilian killed in shelling by Haftar forces

By Walid Abdullah

TRIPOLI (AA) – One civilian was killed and six injured in a rocket attack Thursday by militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar in the eastern part of Tripoli, according to Burkan Al-Ghadab Operation, or Volcano of Rage.

The media office of the group established by the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) to confront Haftar aggression said a foreign worker from Ghana was killed and two Libyans and four from Niger and Ghana were hurt when Haftar's militias fired Grad rockets on Ghout al-Rumman district in Tajoura.

Libya's Health Ministry said Haftar militias earlier in the day targeted Al-Khadra Hospital – a health facility designated to treat COVID-19 patients.

Operations were stopped at the facility because it was targeted three times in 24 hours.

The UN condemned the shelling on the hospital as a "clear violation of international law."

The EU said the attack Wednesday on medical facilities in Tripoli were unacceptable and must stop.

The North African country has reported 21 cases of the coronavirus and one death.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

The GNA has been under attack by Haftar forces since last April, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

*Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara