Libya confirms first death from COVID-19

By Hamdi Yildiz

ISTANBUL (AA) – Libya confirmed its first death from the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

An 85-year old woman who tested positive died from COVID-19, the Libyan National Center for Disease Control said in a statement.

Eleven cases have been reported in the country so far.

The war-torn country recorded its first coronavirus case on March 24 and authorities later banned travel between cities to curb the virus’ spread.

The UN has called for a suspension of hostilities in Libya to aid efforts to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

In Egypt, meanwhile, health officials said six more people had died from the coronavirus, bringing the toll to 58.

In addition, 86 more cases were recorded, bringing the total to 865 in the country.

Morocco’s Health Ministry said 66 more coronavirus infections have been confirmed, bringing the country's total to 708.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China in December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

Data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 1 million with more than 52,900 deaths. Over 210,000 have recovered.