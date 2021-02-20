Libya holds 340 irregular migrants on Mediterranean Sea

Dilan Pamuk

TRIPOLI, Libya (AA) – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that Libyan coast guard teams held 340 irregular migrants on the Mediterranean Sea.

The UN organization said on social media late Thursday that its teams provided immediate aid to the migrants who were brought to the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

It said there are women and children among the migrants.

In recent years, Libya has become a crucial point for African irregular migrants trying to get to Europe to flee poverty and conflicts within their countries.