Libya inquires about French author's visit

By Hamdi Yildiz

TRIPOLI (AA) – Libya said Saturday it began an investigation into French author Bernard-Henri Levy's visit to the country, who has close ties to Israel.

The Libya High Council of State does not have any information about Levy's visit to Misrata and no coordination has been made with regards to it, according to a statement by the communications office of the council.

All details and facts about the visit will be unveiled and the government will initiate legal action against those who are involved in the illegal act, it said.

Authorities are advised by the high council to comply with its decisions about the issue, the statement added.

The head of Libya’s High Council of State Khalid al-Mishri asked for an investigation Saturday into the visit by the author.

Levy's visit was criticized by activists across the country.