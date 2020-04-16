Libya: One child killed in attack by Haftar militias

By Gulsen Topcu

TRIPOLI (AA) – One child was killed and three others were injured early Thursday in an attack by militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar on civilian settlements in Libya's capital.

The militias targeted homes in Tripoli with Grad missiles, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) said in a statement.

A 5-year-old child was killed and his siblings aged 2, 7 and 9 were injured, the statement said.

As part of measures against the novel coronavirus, a ceasefire came into effect on March 21. Despite this, Haftar’s militias have continued their attacks on the capital.

Libya has reported one death from the virus, 35 cases and nine recoveries. It recorded its first case of the coronavirus on March 24.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

The GNA has been under attack by Haftar's forces since last April, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.