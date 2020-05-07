Libya: One civilian killed in attack by Haftar militia

By Aydogan Kalabalik

TRIPOLI (AA) – At least one civilian was killed when forces loyal to Libyan renegade commander Khalifa Haftar carried out rocket attacks in the capital and other areas of the country, the government said early Friday.

Rockets struck the port of Tripoli, Mitiga International Airport and a coastal road, said Mustafa al-Mujie, the spokesman for the government’s Operation Volcano of Rage.

At least six civilians were killed Wednesday when militias loyal to Haftar shelled Tripoli twice.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya’s government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led political deal. Since April 2019, the government has been under attack by Haftar’s forces, based in eastern Libya, and more than 1,000 people have been killed in the violence.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar