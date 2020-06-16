Libya: Turkish forces defuse bombs planted by Haftar

By Enes Canli and Mucahit Aydemir

TRIPOLI (AA) – Turkish army's bomb disposal units are defusing explosives planted by warlord Khalifa Haftar in Libya's capital Tripoli, thus enabling the safe return of civilians.

Anadolu Agency teams monitored the team in Salahaddin province, 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from Tripoli's city center.

The bombs were defused by the teams in collaboration with the Turkish Air Forces.

The mines and explosives planted in the surroundings are made from a specific wire, which is very hard to detect, and are placed near houses and doorways.

Some of the destroyed bombs had high explosive impact, which were used in the former Soviet countries, said the experts.

Teams took extra care of securing their own lives, and keeping the buildings intact for the civilians.

The Libyan army also found anti-personnel and anti-tank mines hidden in a house.

– Wagner mercenaries

Mercenaries working with Russian security firm Wagner had to retreat to the country's east after being defeated in Tripoli.

In the houses, Wagner mercenaries have left a trace of mines and explosives.

In a house in Salahaddin province, insults were scribbled on the walls in Russian. One of them said "Zenith Champion". Also, a book possibly belonging to the mercenaries was found.

This house contained many traces of the mercenaries, including two mines planted in the kitchen. One of them was an anti-personnel mine, and the other was an anti-tank mine, which has the power to completely burn the house to the ground, bomb experts said.

Wagner security firm belongs to Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is known with the nickname "Chef" because he is responsible for catering in the Kremlin Palace.

The firm is known for its mercenaries and political activities in Syria, Ukraine, Libya and other African countries.

Wagner's name was repeated quite often especially with regards to Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea and Moscow's support for separatist movements in eastern Ukraine.

According to UN reports, Wagner is working for Haftar with more than a thousand mercenaries.

– Mines claimed lives of 30 civilians

In the last 10 days, mines and explosives planted by Haftar militias have claimed at least 30 civilian lives, wounded over 41, according to Libyan army's Rage Volcano Operation press office.

Libyan government says Haftar militias are planting explosives banned by international agreements in civilian settlements, and they should be charged and "put on trial with war crimes".

After many civilian mass graves were found in Tarhuna province, controlled by Haftar militias, the Libyan government said Haftar militias should be investigated "on the grounds of planting explosives, mines in civilian areas, executions, distorting bodies, torture" and called on to the international community.