Libyan army carries out ops against Haftar in Tarhuna

By Aydogan Kalabalik

TRIPOLI (AA) – The Libyan Army carried out five air operations against militias loyal to renegade commander Khalifa Haftar in the past 24 hours, military sources said early Thursday.

Libyan military spokesman Col. Mohamed Qanunu said in a statement that the airstrikes were carried out against Haftar’s militias in the city of Tarhuna, southwest of the capital Tripoli.

Two military vehicles and an ammunition carrier were destroyed and the army carried out observation flights over Tarhuna, it added.

On Wednesday, the Libyan army destroyed a Russian-made Pantsir-type air defense system in Tarhuna.

Tarhuna is a major focal point for supply lines for Haftar’s militias from Al-Jufra Airbase.

Libya’s army on Monday retook Al-Watiya Airbase occupied by Haftar's militias, a key facility now back under government control after some six years under putschist forces.

The move came after the Libyan army destroyed three Russian-made Pantsir type air defense systems used by Haftar’s forces that were supplied by the United Arab Emirates.

Libya's government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led political deal.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar