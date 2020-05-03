Libyan Army continues operations against Haftar militia

By Enes Canli

ANKARA (AA) – The Libyan Army on Sunday destroyed weapon depots belonging to the warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The army also advanced against Haftar's militias around the Hamza military camp, south of the capital Tripoli, according to a statement by the press center of the Libyan Army-led Operation Rage of Volcano.

The statement said five armed and armoured vehicles belonging to Haftar's militia were destroyed.

The Libyan Army recently made gains against Haftar's militias, which are supported by France, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya’s government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led political deal. Since April 2019, the government has been under attack by Haftar’s forces, based in eastern Libya, and more than 1,000 people have been killed in the violence.