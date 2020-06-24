Libyan army discovers three corpses south of Tripoli

By Abdelrahman Fathy Ramadan Mohamed and Gulsen Topcu

TRIPOLI (AA) – The Libyan army said Tuesday it had discovered the bodies of three people in an area south of the capital Tripoli.

According to a statement issued by the press office of the Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation, the bodies of the unidentified individuals were found in Ayn Zara.

The area where the corpses were found was once under the control of militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar and mercenaries working with the Russian security firm Wagner, it said.

Libya has been torn by a civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The country's new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by Haftar's forces.

The UN recognizes the Libyan government headed by Fayez al-Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority as Tripoli battles Haftar's militias.

The government launched Operation Peace Storm in March to counter Haftar's attacks on Tripoli and recently liberated strategic locations including Tarhuna, his final stronghold in western Libya.