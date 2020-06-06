Libyan army downs UAE drone in Sirte

By Said Ibicioglu

TRIPOLI (AA) – The Libyan army Saturday downed a drone belonging to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which supports militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

A CAIG Wing Loong type UAV in the "30th Gate" region of Sirte was dropped, according to the government's Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation.

The army earlier Saturday launched a military operation, Path of Victory, to capture Sirte, Jufra and towns in Wadi Wishka, Buerat, Jarif and Qasr Abu Haid from Haftar's forces.

The army also liberated the Wadi Wishka area near the eastern city of Sirte on Saturday.

The move came one day after it liberated the strategic city of Tarhuna — the last stronghold of Haftar in western Libya.

Libya's internationally recognized government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

The government launched Operation Peace Storm in March to counter attacks on the capital and recently regained strategic locations, including the Al-Watiya airbase and Tarhuna, which is viewed as a significant blow to Haftar's forces.

*Writing by Havva Kara Aydin