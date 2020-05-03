Libyan Army hits armories of warlord Haftar

By Enes Canli

ANKARA (AA) – The Libyan Army attacked armories Saturday belonging to militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar, according to the country's military.

The military said the army conducted an airstrike on Watiya airbase, east of Tripoli.

Two militias were killed and five were injured, it added.

The Libyan Army recently made gains against Haftar's militias which are supported by France, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya’s government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led political deal. Since April 2019, the government has been under attack by Haftar’s forces, based in eastern Libya, and more than 1,000 people have been killed in the violence.