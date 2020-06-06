Libyan army neutralizes 10 Haftar militants in Sirte

By Hamdi Yildiz

TRIPOLI (AA) – At least 10 members of warlord Khalifa Haftar’s militia were neutralized Sunday in airstrikes by the Libyan army, according to an official.

Military spokesman Muhammed Kununu said government forces destroyed a cannon, an armored vehicle and two armed vehicles during three airstrikes in Sirte.

The army earlier Saturday launched a military operation, Path of Victory, to capture Sirte, Jufra and towns in Wadi Wishka, Buerat, Jarif and Qasr Abu Haid from Haftar's forces.

The army also liberated the Wadi Wishka area near the eastern city of Sirte on Saturday.

The move came one day after it liberated the strategic city of Tarhuna — the last stronghold of Haftar in western Libya.

Libya's internationally recognized government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

The government launched Operation Peace Storm in March to counter attacks on the capital and recently regained strategic locations, including the Al-Watiya airbase and Tarhuna, which is viewed as a significant blow to Haftar's forces.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar