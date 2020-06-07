Libyan army seizes mine depot from Haftar in Tarhuna

By Alaa Mohamed Aboueleinin Aly and Hamdi Yildiz

TRIPOLI (AA) – The Libyan army seized a mine depot belonging to forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar in Tarhuna, according to a statement Sunday.

The army seized the depot with dozens of mines and explosives, which militias used to explode mosques, roads and houses in Tripoli, according to the government's Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation.

The army earlier Saturday launched a military operation, Path of Victory, to capture Sirte, Jufra and towns in Wadi Wishka, Buerat, Jarif and Qasr Abu Haid from Haftar's forces.

And it liberated the Wadi Wishka area near the eastern city of Sirte.

The move came one day after it liberated the strategic city of Tarhuna — the last stronghold of Haftar in western Libya.

Libya's internationally recognized government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

The government launched Operation Peace Storm in March to counter attacks on the capital and recently regained strategic locations, including the Al-Watiya airbase and Tarhuna, which is viewed as a significant blow to Haftar's forces.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar