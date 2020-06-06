Libyan gov't to soon secure entire country: Official

By Velid Abdullah and Talal Arif

TRIPOLI, Libya (AA) – Libya’s deputy prime minister said Friday that the entire country will soon be liberated as he emphasized a "real strategic” alliance with Turkey.

"We had a national program. We worked for it and we have established a real strategic partnership with the government of Turkey,” Ahmed Maiteeq told the February television channel. “We were successful in this, and we repealed this aggression," he said, adding that all of Libya will soon be under government control.

He said cooperation with Ankara will continue to build Libya. "Turkey is a strategic partner, is our partner in the field and will continue to do so. In fact, [partnership] will continue on establishment, development, and government agencies."

Maiteeq said warlord Khalifa Haftar will never be a partner in the establishment of government agencies nor in building peace.

Libya's internationally recognized government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

The government launched Operation Peace Storm in March to counter attacks on the capital and recently regained strategic locations, including the Al-Watiya airbase and Tarhuna, which is viewed as a significant blow to Haftar's forces.