Libyan military strikes vehicles of Haftar militias

By Aydogan Kalabalik

TRIPOLI, Libya (AA) – The Libyan military targeted two vehicles belonging to militias loyal to renegade commander Khalifa Haftar in an airstrike.

Muhammed Kununu, the military spokesman for the government, said in a statement Tuesday that Libyan government forces carried out an air operation in the Gariyat region about 270 kilometers (167 miles) south of the capital Tripoli and hit a vehicle carrying militias and a supply truck.

No information was given on the casualties.

Government forces carried out three different operations Friday against Haftar militias.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led political deal. Since April 2019, the government has been under attack by Haftar's forces, based in eastern Libya, and more than 1,000 people have been killed in the violence.